Syrian president and Iraqi delegation discuss restoring oil pipeline via Syria

An Iraqi delegation met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday to discuss restoring an Iraqi oil pipeline through Syria to Mediterranean ports, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

The Iraqi delegation, led by the head of the National Intelligence Service, and al-Sharaa also discussed counter-terrorism cooperation, border security and ways to expand bilateral trade.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held talks with al-Sharaa in Qatar, their first meeting since the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

Syria, grappling with an energy crisis due to the collapse of its oil industry due to the civil war, has been seeking oil imports through local intermediaries.

Attempts to secure oil through public tenders have been largely unsuccessful due to international sanctions and financial risks.

Damascus used to receive the bulk of its oil for power generation from Iran, but supplies have been cut off since Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham led the ouster of Tehran-allied Assad in December.

Syria’s economy collapsed during nearly 14 years of war when the United States, UK and European countries placed tough sanctions on Syrian people and businesses in a bid to pressure Assad.