Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary, replacing Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“He replaces Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Twitter handle.

Syrus Sajjad Qazi has a long and distinguished career in foreign service. He has served in various capacities at the Foreign Office.

Earlier in the day, former Secretary Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president congratulated Dr Asad on the successful completion of his term as the 31st foreign secretary.

He appreciated the services of the outgoing secretary for promoting Pakistan’s stance on different matters.

President Alvi also lauded the foreign secretary’s professional competence and initiatives on the diplomatic fronts.