T-shirt that can ‘hear’ your heartbeat built by MIT engineers

MIT engineers from the USA have developed a shirt that can hear and monitor your heart rate in real-time, Daily Mail reported.

Scientists from MIT University have developed a new t-shirt that can ‘hear’ your heartbeat in real-time. The acoustic fabric of the shirt functions like a microphone by converting sound waves into mechanical vibrations. Similar to human ears, the shirt converts your heartbeat into electrical signals.

The cost of the fabric and shirt has not yet been disclosed as the idea is still in the development phase.

The fabric used to make the shirt is made from piezoelectric material that generates an electrical signal whenever it is bent. This property of the fabric provides the t-shirt with the means to convert sound waves into electric signals.

Lead author Wei Yan, of MIT, said that ‘This fabric can imperceptibly interface with the human skin, enabling wearers to monitor their heart and respiratory condition in a comfortable, continuous, real-time, and long-term manner.’

Yan added ‘Wearing an acoustic garment, you might talk through it to answer phone calls and communicate with others.’