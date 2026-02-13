T20 sides 'can't live' with England at their best, says Salt

Phil Salt called on England to puff their chests out, stand up and keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive, saying on Friday that when they bring their A-game “sides can’t live with us”.

Harry Brook’s side fell to the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday and now need wins over Scotland and Italy in the next three days in Kolkata to be guaranteed to reach the Super Eights from Group C.

England played their first two matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and were below their exhilarating best that has seen them win 12 of their last 14 T20 internationals.

They squeezed home by just four runs against Nepal in a last-ball thriller on Sunday and then lost by 30 runs to the West Indies to end an eight-match winning streak.

“It’s just two games where I think it’s fair to say we haven’t been at our best. Not 10 or 12 games,” said Salt.

In both matches they struggled in the middle overs, with Brook suggesting after the West Indies defeat that his side were too tentative with their batting in their 197 chase.

“The opportunities are in front of us and are there to go out and play with some personality and express yourself,” Salt told reporters at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

“Because when we do that, sides can’t live with us. We know that much.”

The explosive Salt got England off to a roaring start with 30 off 14 balls against the West Indies before they collapsed from 74-1 to 166 all out.

“It’s about bringing it to that night and in that moment when you’ve got a decision to make, taking the positive option with your chest out and putting a stamp on the game.”

England were stunned by Ireland in the group phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia before going on to lift the trophy.

“Obviously we did that in 2022 and we’ll look to do that again here,” said England opener Salt.

The mood in the camp remained “pretty positive”, he added.

“If we can be that authentic side of ourselves, chest out, taking the game on and being smart, there’s nothing to stop us.

“If we want to go deep into this World Cup, we’re going to have to do exactly that.”

England named an unchanged side to face Scotland on Saturday.

Jofra Archer retains the new ball duties despite conceding 90 runs from his eight overs in the two matches in Mumbai.

England team to play Scotland: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.