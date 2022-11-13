T20 WC Final: US, Netherlands and EU extend best wishes for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England, the envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands and EU, deputed in Islamabad, have extended best wishes for Pakistan.

The confident Pakistan team will lock horns with England to lift the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second time— if Melbourne’s fickle weather permits.

US Envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome has expressed good wishes for the Pakistan team in his tweet.

A tweet from the US Embassy in Pakistan quoting Ambassador Blome hoped that Babar Azam will return home with the trophy.

Read more: T20 World Cup: Pakistan, England eye title in throwback final

UK’s High Commissioner in Pakistan, Christian Turner in his tweet sai history is repeating itself after 30 years and he will sing “Dil Dil Pakistan” if the Pakistan team returns with the trophy.

30 Saal baad Cricket ki 2 behtreen teams ka final. Very excited! I am Dil Dil 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 but if Pakistan do what they did in 1992, then I might have to sing Dil Dil 🇵🇰. Acha khelna!#EkSaathForCricket #ENGvsPAK #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/LEGlItQ5X2 — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) November 13, 2022

The ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan is also hopeful for the victory of the Green Shirt in the T20 World Cup final.

Just like every Pakistani, Ambassador Henny de Vries is also very excited for the #T20WorldCupFinal today. She wishes all the best to #TeamPakistan! Apart from excellent performance by #GreenShirts 🇳🇱 also helped 🇵🇰 reach the final! So #BringItHome 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/syhd41svnM — NLinPakistan (@NLinPakistan) November 13, 2022

In a tweet, the Dutch envoy said their team helped Pakistan in reaching the finals of the mega event and extended best wishes to the team.

EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka also extended her wishes for the Pakistan cricket team the success in the mega event’s final.

Comments