PAK vs USA: Babar Azam’s rejection of Amir’s advice resulted in failure?

Fans were expressing their rage following Babar Azam-led Pakistan’s crushing defeat to the United States (US) in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Soon after the match, all departments of the Men in Green came under severe scrutiny as some blamed bowling for the loss while others considered batting order’s failure as a reason for the defeat.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s leadership skills were also questioned as several suggested that Fakhar Zaman should have taken the strike in the super over instead of Iftikhar Ahmed as the US had given the ball to a left-handed bowler.

However, a new video of the match featuring pace bowler Mohammad Amir emerged on social media that left fans speculating if Babar Azam made a tactical blunder at a crucial stage of the game.

A fan shared a video of Amir coming near the wicket after the conclusion of the 15th over. He is heard telling his captain that the pitch was providing reverse swing to the pacers.

Mohammad Amir then asked Babar Azam to give the 16th over to a pacer instead of Shadab Khan who conceded 11 runs in the over.

“After 15th over Amir wanted a pacer to continue. It seemed like he was gesturing that there’s a bit of reverse going. His reasoning was (Jones?) plays spin better. But it was rejected with a reasoning – that if the match gets too close at the end, (Shadab?) might get hit,” the fan wrote on X while sharing the video of the conversation.

Amir is heard saying that a pacer should bowl the 16th over as the batter, likely Aaron Jones, plays spin well.

However, it seemed that his advice was ignored as the 16th over was bowled by Shadab Khan who went for 11 runs in the over which turned the match in the US’ favour.

Fans are now suggesting that the decision cost Pakistan the match as the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 gained momentum from that over and continued to score runs against other bowlers.