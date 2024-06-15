Watch: Karan KC completes juggling catch in fourth attempt in NEP v SA game

Nepal’s Karan KC sent social media into frenzy after juggling the ball many times before completing a catch during their game against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Nepal suffered a heartbreak after they fell just one run short to record a historic victory in the T20 World Cup.

After putting South Africa to bat first in Kingstown, Nepalese bowlers restricted Aiden Markram’s men to 115 over the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Reeza Hendricks remained the highest run-getter for South Africa, scoring 43 off 49 deliveries while Tristan Stub added a crucial unbeaten 27 off 18 balls.

Following the dismissal of Markram in the 12th over, Heinrich Klaasen arrived at the crease to join Hendricks.

However, he could not last longer at the crease and fell in the 14th over to Kushal Bhurtel.

The wicketkeeping batter attempted a long shot over the cover boundary, however, he mistimed the shot and ball went to Nepal’s Karan KC.

KC made the relatively simple catch a hard one as he was seen juggling the ball three times before diving forward and catching it with his right hand.

Klassen was dismissed for three in five deliveries.

The game, termed the “Match of the Tournament” by South African great Dale Steyn, saw Nepal nearly edging past South Africa.

However, they were left heartbroken after felling short just one run in their group-stage game in the T20 World Cup 2024.