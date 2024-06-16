T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan close out on a winning note

FLORIDA: Pakistan defeated Ireland by three wickets in a low-scoring game to close out T20 World Cup 2024 on a winning note on Sunday.

Skipper Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 32 off 34 deliveries as the Men in Green chased down the target of 107 in 18.5 overs with seven balls to spare at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill.

Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan opened the inning for Pakistan, however, both of them were dismissed inside the powerplay.

Babar Azam remained steady at the crease as the middle order tumbled in the chase and Pakistan were left on 62 for six in 11 overs.

Abbas Afridi, playing his first game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, then added a crucial 17 off 21 balls.

Following the dismissal of Abbas Afridi, pacer Shaheen Afridi joined Azam and played an important cameo to help Pakistan edge Ireland.

He smashed an unbeaten 13 off five deliveries including two sixes in the 19th over.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi took three wickets including two in the first over as Pakistan restricted Ireland to 106 for nine in their final game at the T20 World Cup after Babar Azam won the toss and put Ireland to bat first.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, known for his first-over wicket, struck twice in the first over of the inning and left Ireland on two for two.

Mohammad Amir then joined him and sent Ireland skipper Paul Stirling packing after scoring only one run.

Ireland’s top order collapsed and were 32 for six at one point as Afridi took three wickets while Amir got two batters out.

Gareth Delany played a fighting knock of 31 off 19 deliveries before falling to Imad Wasim in the 12th over.

Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets in his four overs while conceding eight runs.

Ireland ended up with 106 over the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that both Pakistan and Ireland have been eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, They will want to end their campaign with a high in Florida.

Pakistan brought in pace bowler Abbas Afridi to replace Naseem Shah in the Men in Green’s final game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

Ireland Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little and Ben White.