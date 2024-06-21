T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa down England by seven runs

ST LUCIA: South African bowlers held their nerves as they beat England by seven runs in their Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

Needing 14 runs to win in the last over, England were restricted to 156 while chasing a target of 164 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

After put to bat first, South Africa opening pair took the attack to England bowlers and added 86 runs in 9.4 overs before Reeza Hendricks was dismissed for 19 off 25 deliveries.

His batting partner Quinton de Kock continued to hit the England bowlers all around the park and smashed 65 off 38 deliveries before he was dismissed owing to a brilliant catch by England skipper and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Heinrich Klaasen stayed at the crease for a brief period and was run out by a direct throw of Buttler at the non-striker’s end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

David Miller then took charge of the South Africa inning and scored a quick 28-ball 43 knock, helping his team to post a total of 163 for six in their 20 overs.

For England, Jofra Archer took three wickets while conceding 40 runs in four overs.

In reply, England were off to a shaky start as Phil Salt was dismissed after scoring 11 off eight deliveries.

Jonny Bairstow then joined his skipper Jos Buttler, however, he could not stay at the crease for longer and fell to Keshav Maharaj in the seventh over after scoring 16 off 20 balls.

The defending champions of the T20 World Cup were 61 for four at one point when Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook joined hands and took the total to 139 before Livingstone was dismissed after scoring 33 off 17 balls.

Brook was dismissed for 53 off 37 deliveries with England needing 14 to win the game.

Sam Curran then played a cameo of unbeaten 10 off seven ball, however, it was not sufficient to edge past South Africa who remain unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.