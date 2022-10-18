Revealed: The secrets of Scottish spinner Mark Watt’s ‘cheat sheet’

Scotland spinner Mark Watt revealed how he helped his side beat West Indies in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game.

The spinner returned with match-winning figures of 3-12 as Scotland registered a comfortable 42-run win over the two-time champions on Tuesday.

Mark Watt shared a picture of the handwritten note he received from Ireland captain Richie Berrington on social media application Twitter. His side’s frontman told him not to bowl in the slot length.

“Don’t bowl slot,” the note read.

Oh and this is my notes pic.twitter.com/MlOnCCXpSv — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2022

Richie Berrington, speaking with the media, spoke highly of his contribution for the side.

“He’s a big character in our dressing room, a great team man,” he said following the match. “He’s made for the big occasion.”

He added, “Although he’s still young, he’s done it for a number of years for us now. And he’s certainly someone that I feel I can throw the ball to in big moments. He tends to deliver and get big wickets, it’s certainly a strength of his.”

Scotland will play their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against Ireland on Wednesday. West Indies will take on Zimbabwe on the same day.

