Virat Kohli, Axar Patel help India reach 176 against South Africa

BARBADOS: Star batter Virat Kohli’s 76 and a blistering knock by Axar Patel helped India to a commendable total of 176 against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final here at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Put into bat first, India registered 176/7 on the board, courtesy of a crucial fourth-wicket partnership between Kohli and Patel.

The Rohit Sharma-led side made a dashing start as opener Kohli smashed multiple boundaries during the first two overs. But the second over went for South Africa as they took two important wickets.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj dismissed captain Rohit Sharma (9) and Rishabh Pant (0) in an eventful second over. Later, Suryakumar Yadav also fell cheaply, caught by Klaasen off Kagiso Rabada for 3 runs off 4 balls.

Axar Patel then joined Virat Kohli in the middle, adding valuable 72 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Patel played a crucial inning, accelerating the score with 47 runs off just 31 balls, including one boundary and 4 sixes, before getting run out.

Kohli switched gears after bringing up his first half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

He knitted an important fifth-wicket partnership with Shivam Dube which yielded 57 runs until he finally perished in the penultimate over.

Virat Kohli remained the top-scorer for India with a 59-ball 76 which featured six fours and two sixes.

Shivam Dube then decided to take on South African bowlers but fell victim to Anrich Nortje in the final over after scoring 27 off 16, laced up with three fours and a six.

Nortje and Maharaj bagged two wickets each for South Africa while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final here at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

Both teams are unchanged for the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.