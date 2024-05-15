T20 World Cup 2024: ICC ‘favours’ India by granting second semi-final spot

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allocated the second semi-final spot to India in the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The second semi-final that has been allocated 250 minutes of extra time will be played on June 27 in Providence, Guyana, ESPNcricinfo reported on Wednesday.

It is expected that India have been allocated the second semi-final to favour its audience in the match timings.

According to ICC’s playing conditions for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the first semi-final is set to be played in Tarouba, Trinidad in a night game on June 26.

The match timings do not align with the audience timings in India as the game will start at 8:30pm local time, which will be 6am in India on June 27.

The ICC has reportedly granted the Guyana semi-final slot to India as it will be played from 10.30am local time, which will be 8pm in India.

Unlike the first semi-final and final, the Guyana semi-final will have no reserve day, however, it is given 250 minutes of extra time.

Meanwhile, the additional times given to the first semi-final and the final is 190 minutes along with reserve days to ensure a finish.

The ultimate game of the T20 World Cup will be played in Bridgetown, Barbados, a day game beginning at 10am local time on June 29, or 7.30pm in India.

According to the playing conditions of the ICC, the additional time was given to the second semi-final without a reserve day as rules allow only a one-day gap between the second semi-final and the final.

The move further complicates the outcome of the second semi-final in case of weather conditions.

The ICC rules make it mandatory for both teams to have batted for at least ten overs each in semi-finals and finals at ICC events to ensure a result.