Mohammad Hafeez names his T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Hafeez has picked his four semi-finalists of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The former allrounder appeared on ARY News show “Sports Room” where he discussed the performance of the Men in Green and his take on the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Hafeez picked his four semi-finalists of the upcoming tournament including Pakistan, India, West Indies and England.

On the teams’ performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, he said that India and England would perform better in West Indies based on tactics and right formation while West Indies will have a home ground advantage.

“As a Pakistani, my heart will always be in favour of Pakistan whatever their performance is. However, if I talk facts, I think Pakistan team will struggle because of a lack of right formation and mindset,” he added.

The team does not look like a controlled one where everybody’s role has been defined, Hafeez added.

He appreciated the inclusion of Imad Wasim in the team, saying that the allrounder has had a good season in the Caribbean Premier League.

Mohammad Hafeez urged to try Abrar Ahmed in the team combination on the back of his mystery spin and his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs.

According to him, Shadab Khan should be relaxed from the burden of bowling four overs in every match.

“I do not think Shadab is in a mental state where he can bowl four over in international cricket. He is a good package for T20 cricket as a batsman. He should bat at Number 5 or 6 to play a best role for Pakistan cricket,” Hafeez added.

Pakistan are in Group A of the World Cup alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule:

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal