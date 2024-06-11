T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan elect to bowl first against Canada

NEW YORK: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first in their must-win game against Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

The Men in Green will have to defeat Canada to remain alive in the marquee event following their two consecutive defeats to the United States (US) and archrivals India.

The Men in Green made a change to their Playing XI, bringing in Saim Ayub at the top of the order and leaving out Iftikhar Ahmed as they put Canada to bat first at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon.