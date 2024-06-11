T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan restrict Canada to 106 in must-win game

NEW YORK: Pakistan restricted Canada to 106 in 20 overs on the back of a brilliant show by pace bowlers in their do-or-die clash at the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Tuesday.

Babar Azam won the toss and put Canada to bat at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Aaron Johnson remained the top-scorer for Canada, having scored 52 off 44 before he was cleaned up by Naseem Shah.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf took two wickets each while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah ended up with one wicket each.

Canada ended up with 106 over the loss of seven wickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Men in Green will have to defeat Canada to remain alive in the T20 World Cup 2024 following their two consecutive defeats to the United States (US) and archrivals India.

For today’s game, Pakistan made a change to their Playing XI, bringing in Saim Ayub at the top of the order and leaving out Iftikhar Ahmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon.