PAK vs IRE: Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106

FLORIDA: Shaheen Afridi took three wickets including two in the first over as Pakistan restricted Ireland to 106 for nine in their final game at the T20 World Cup Sunday.

Babar Azam won the toss and put Ireland to bat first at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, known for his first-over wicket, struck twice in the first over of the inning and left Ireland on two for two.

Mohammad Amir then joined him and sent Ireland skipper Paul Stirling packing after scoring only one run.

Ireland’s top order collapsed and were 32 for six at one point as Afridi took three wickets while Amir got two batters out.

Gareth Delany played a fighting knock of 31 off 19 deliveries before falling to Imad Wasim in the 12th over.

Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets in his four overs while conceding eight runs.

Ireland ended up with 106 over the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that both Pakistan and Ireland have been eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, They will want to end their campaign with a high in Florida.

Pakistan brought in pace bowler Abbas Afridi to replace Naseem Shah in the Men in Green’s final game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

Ireland Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little and Ben White.