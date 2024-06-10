T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification scenario

Pakistan cricket team was once again in a complex condition in a tournament after they lost both their games in the T20 World Cup 2024, forcing them to rely on other teams to qualify for the Super 8.

The Men in Green have played two matches against the United States (US) and India and lost to both teams.

They will not only need to win their remaining games against Canada and Ireland, but are also heavily dependent on other teams to defeat the US which is ranked the second in Group A.

India and the US won their two games and both have four points. However, the Rohit Sharma-led team is at the top of the group due to their net run-rate.

Canada is ranked third in the group having won one out of their two games while Pakistan is placed on fourth position with zero points.

Pakistan will need India and Ireland to defeat the US in their group games.

Along with winning their two games, the Men in Green will also need to ensure their run-rate is better than the US to qualify for Super 8.

It is pertinent to mention that the two top teams from each group will progress to Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan began their campaign with a shocking defeat to the US in their opening game that was decided in the super over with the co-hosts of the marquee event winning by five runs.

Mohammad Amir bowled the super over for Pakistan and conceded 18 runs. The Green Shirts could only manage 13 over the loss of one wicket in their response.

On June 9, they faced archrivals India in New York and were defeated by six runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s victory with the bowling figures of 3-14 in four overs as the Babar Azam-led side fell short of six runs while chasing a target of 120.