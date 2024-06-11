T20 World Cup 2024: Shahid Afridi wants Fakhar to open instead of Babar Azam

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan, who have lost to USA and India, face Canada in a must-win game here on Tuesday (today).
Talking to ICC, Shahid Afridi said: “I think now is the time for Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam to make some changes. I would like to see Salman Ali Agha come into the side in place of Usman Khan and Abrar Ahmed to come in for Shadab Khan”.
“Most of all, I believe Fakhar Zaman should be promoted to open the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar dropping to number three.
“There are some tough conversations and choices to come but we need to remember that there is still hope: Pakistan are not out of the tournament yet.”
Pakistan self-destructed in the chase of 120 against India on Sunday to suffer back-to-back defeat after the bowlers set the game nicely for them by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Co. for a below par 119.
In Afridi’s opinion, Pakistan simply could not handle the pressure of a game as big as the one on Sunday.