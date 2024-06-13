T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib stars as Bangladesh triumph over Netherlands

Bangladesh inched closers to Super 8 after registering a convincing win over Netherlands in their game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday in Kingstown.

Chasing a target of 160, Netherlands were restricted to 134 for 8 in 20 overs and Bangladesh won the match by 25 runs at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

After put to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a shaky start as skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed after scoring only one run. Litton Das was quick to follow him to the pavilion leaving Bangladesh on 23 for two in 3.1 overs.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan then joined opening batter Tanzid Hasan and the two progressed the inning.

However, Hasan fell to Paul van Meekeren after scoring 35 off 26 balls after a 48-run partnership with Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, the former Bangladesh skipper continued to rotate strike and hit boundaries at intervals. He posted a 41-run stand with Mahmudullah who scored 25 off 21 deliveries.

Hasan was unbeaten on 64 off 46 balls as Bangladesh posted a total of 159 for five in their 20 overs.

In reply, Netherlands were off to a strong start as Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd hit a few boundaries inside the powerplay.

After the opening pair fell in a quick succession, Vikramjit Singh took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers and struck Shakib Al Hasan for consecutive sixes.

However, his stay at the crease was a shorter one and fell for a 16-ball 26.

Netherlands were seemed to be in command of the chase needing 49 runs to win off 33 balls with six wickets in hand, however, Rishad Hossain removed Sybrand Engelbrecht and Bas de Leede in the 15th over.

Their wickets sparked a collapse and Netherlands ended up with 134 over the loss of eight wickets in their third T20 World Cup 2024 game.

Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 3 for 33 in his four overs.

With this victory, Bangladesh are now placed at the second position of Group D.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group will advance to Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2024.