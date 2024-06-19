T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat USA by 18 runs

ANTIGUA: Andries Gous’ fighting knock of 80 not-out went in vain as South Africa beat the United States of America (USA) by 18 runs in their Super 8 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a target of 195 runs, USA were restricted to 176 for six as Kagiso Rabada took three wickets while conceding 18 runs in his four overs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday.

Gous remained unbeaten on 80 off 47, however, it was not enough to help his team edge past South Africa.

Harmeet Singh played a 22-ball 38 to keep the chase alive, however, he fell on the first ball of the 19th over of the inning.

After asked to bat first, South Africa put a total of 194 for four in their 20 over on the back of a fiery partnership between Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram.

The South African left-handed batter was in supreme touch as he smashed 74 off 40 balls including five 6s and seven 4s.

South African skipper Aiden Markram added 46 off 32 deliveries while Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 36 off 22 balls.

David Miller could not open account and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Aaron Jones led the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the game as Monank Patel could not recover from his shoulder injury.

Following the toss, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said he would have bowled first too.

Playing XI South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje

Playing XI USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.