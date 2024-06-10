T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat Bangladesh in final-over thriller

NEW YORK: Keshav Maharaj defended 10 runs in the final over as South Africa defeated Bangladesh by four runs in their game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

Chasing a target of 114, Bangladesh managed to score 109 over the loss of seven wickets and were defeated by four runs at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Towhid Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh, having scored 37 off 34 deliveries. Mahmudullah scored 20 off 27, however, he could not finish the match for his team and fell in the last over of Maharaj.

Keshav Maharaj took three wickets while conceding 27 runs in his four-over spell.

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje took two wickets each.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, however, the decision backfired as their top order tumbled on a pitch that has been criticised for its uneven bounce and bowling-friendly conditions.

The Proteas’ opening pair only managed to add 19 runs before Reeza Hendricks fell for a duck on the last ball of the first over.

Quinton de Kock followed him back to the pavilion after scoring 18 off 11 deliveries.

Skipper Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs also got out before reaching double-digit. This brought Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to the crease with South Africa struggling at 23 for four.

The two build a partnership and took the total to 102 in 17.3 before Klassen fell after scoring 45 off 44 balls.

His partner Miller was also sent packing in the very next over and South Africa managed to score 113 over the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs.

South Africa now has three wins from three games at the T20 World Cup 2024.