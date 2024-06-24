T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa knock out West Indies to seal semi-final spot

South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets (DLS method) on Monday in a thrilling contest of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Chasing a target of 124 runs, South Africa achieved victory in a tense finish, becoming the second team to qualify for the semi-final from Group 2 of Super 8 after England.

South Africa stuttered to 110-7 as Roston Chase took three wickets, but they reached their target with five balls to spare when Marco Jansen hit Obed McCoy for six.

Batting first, WIndies all-rounder Roston Chase played a pivotal role for his team, scoring 52 runs off 42 balls, including two sixes and three fours.

South Africa’s bowling attack was led by Shams Tabrizi, who took three crucial wickets.

Marko Jensen, Adam Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada clinched one wicket each.

With this win, proteas have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals and secured their position as one of the top contenders in the tournament.

South Africa Squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

West Indies Squad:

Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.