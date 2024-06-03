T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa thrashes Sri Lanka by six wickets

NEW YORK: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a low-scoring fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

South Africa chased down the target inside 17 overs after bowling out the Asian side for 77 runs in in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva won the toss and opted to bat first at Nassau County International Stadium.

Sril Lanka were off to a shaky start as opening batter Pathum Nissanka was sent back to the pavilion on 3 with 13 runs on the board in 3.1 overs.

Kamindu Mendis then joined his opening partner Kusal Mendis as they opted for a cautious approach to recover from the early blow.

However, Kamindu soon fell to Nortje in the eighth over after scoring 11 off 15 deliveries.

Sri Lanka then went on to constantly lose wickets as South African bowlers continued to strike on intervals.

For South Africa, Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, ending with the figures of 4/7.

Kusal Mendis was the highest run getter for Sri Lanka, scoring 19 off 30 deliveries, followed by Angelo Mathews who added 16 runs to the total and Kamindu Mendis who fell for 11.

No other Sri Lankan batter could reach double-figure as four batters were out for a duck.

South Africa chased down the target on the back of a combined batting effort in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Quinton de Kock made 20 off 27 deliveries, followed by Heinrich Klaasen who was unbeaten on 19 off 22 balls.