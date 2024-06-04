T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith picks his top run-scorer

The legendary Australia cricketer, Steven Smith, augured that the Indian batter, Virat Kohli, to be the leading run-scorer for the on-going T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli – who is seen in terrific form during IPL 2024 where he finished as the top run-scorer with 741 runs in 15 matches.

The former Australian skipper mentioned that he will be carrying the same momentum to the mega event and have the potential to finish as the top scorer.

Virat Kohli missed the warmup game of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh as arrived at New York on May 31.

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium seems to be on the slower side and a difficult track for batters as proved after the match between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

However, Virat – the anchor player for Indian side – have the potential to make a difference.

The video shared by the official page of International Cricket Council (ICC), Steve Smith picked Virat Kohli as top run-getter for the T20 World Cup.

“My top run-getter for this tournament will be Virat Kohli. He is coming off a terrific IPL and he is bringing in some great form and I think he will be the leading run-getter,” Smith said.

Virat Kohli and India will play their first match against Ireland on June 5. The 35-year-old is very likely going to open alongside Rohit Sharma, while Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to wait for his opportunity.