Bangladesh pacer sets unique T20 World Cup record

KINGSTOWN: Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib set a unique record during his side’s 21-run victory over Nepal in a low-scoring ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash.

Sakib played an important role in Bangladesh’s victory and earned the man of the match award for his brilliant bowling figures of 4-7.

During this fiery four-over spell, he bowled 21 dot balls, which is the most by any bowler in a T20 World Cup game.

The previous record for the most dot balls bowled in a T20 World Cup match was jointly held by seven bowlers, all of whom bowled 20 dot balls, including New Zealand’s Trent Boult and South Africa’s Ottneil Baartman in the ongoing edition.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, while defending a modest total of 106, provided the breakthrough with the new ball, dismissing Kushal Bhurtel (4) and Anil Shah (0) in the third over with nine runs on the board.

He added two more wickets to his tally, while Mustafizur Rahman also contributed with a wicket to reduce Nepal to 26-5 in seven overs.

Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee then knitted a cautious 52-run partnership to force Nepal’s comeback, however, Rahman removed Malla to break the partnership.

Malla top-scored for Nepal with a scratchy 27-run knock from 40 balls, which featured one four and one six.

Meanwhile, Airee scored 25 off 31 with the help of two boundaries and one six before falling prey to Rahman in the next over.

Shakib Al Hasan bowled the last over, taking two wickets in two balls to close Nepal’s innings at 85.

This victory propelled Bangladesh to become the second team from Group D to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament alongside South Africa.