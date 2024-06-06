T20 World Cup 2024: US stun Pakistan in super over thriller

DALLAS: United States (US) stunned Pakistan in a thrilling game that was decided in the super over at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

The US set a target of 19 for Pakistan in the super over bowled by Mohammad Amir who gave away seven extras in the crucial over at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 19, Fakhar Zaman and Iftikhar Ahmed arrived to face the super over.

Ahmed was caught on the third delivery as Pakistan were on five. Shadab Khan then joined Fakhar Zaman with 13 remaining on last three balls.

After a wide, Shadab edged the fourth delivery for a four and a couple on the next ball.

Needing six to level the score on the last ball, Khan failed to smash the ball out of the park and the Men in Green ended with 13 runs in the super over.

Earlier, the game went to super over after the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024 levelled the score at the end of 20 overs.

US needed 15 to win, however, they managed to score 14 runs in the last over to equal Pakistan’s total of 159 during their game.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam opened the inning for Pakistan after they were asked to bat first in their opening game on Thursday.

However, the wicket-keeping batter fell to Saurabh Netravalkar in the second over of the inning after scoring 9 off 8 balls.

Usman Khan then joined the Pakistan skipper. His stay at the crease was also a shorter one as he fell on 3 while trying to hit a big hit.

Fakhar Zaman was the next batter to arrive at the crease following Khan’s dismissal.

Zaman also failed to support his skipper and was sent back to the pavilion on 11.

Shadab Khan and Babar Azam then joined hands to build a partnership that took Pakistan from 26 for three to 98 in 12.4 overs.

Shadab Khan was out on 40 off 25 balls on the fourth delivery of the 13th over. Azam Khan failed to open his account and got out the very next bowl.

Iftikhar Ahmed (18) and Shaheen Afridi (23*) then provided Pakistan with much needed runs at the end as the Men in Green posted 159 for seven in their 20 overs.

At the toss, US captain Monak Patel had said that chasing a total was easier at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

“The way we chased down total was entertaining. Have momentum, want to continue that. Excited for this challenge,” he added.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he would have also chose to bowl in case he won the toss.

Pakistan will go with four pacers for their opening game against the US which is also the co-host of the T20 World Cup 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup 2024 match.

The game will begin on 8:30pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Haris Rauf.

US Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ali Khan.

The national team is scheduled to play key matches against India on June 9 and Canada on June 11 in New York.

More to follow…