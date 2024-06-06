T20 World Cup 2024: US win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

DALLAS: United States (US) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

US captain Monak Patel said that chasing a total was easier at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

“The way we chased down total was entertaining. Have momentum, want to continue that. Excited for this challenge,” he added.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he would have also chose to bowl in case he won the toss.

Pakistan will go with four pacers for their opening game against the US which is also the co-host of the T20 World Cup 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup 2024 match.

The game will begin on 8:30pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, and Haris Rauf.

US Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c, wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ali Khan.

The national team is scheduled to play key matches against India on June 9 and Canada on June 11 in New York.

