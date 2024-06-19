T20 World Cup 2024: USA put South Africa to bat first

United States of America (USA) won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in their Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua.

Aaron Jones is leading the co-hosts of the tournament in the game as Monank Patel could not recover from his shoulder injury.

The match is being played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Following the toss, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said he would have bowled first too.

Playing XI South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje

Playing XI USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.