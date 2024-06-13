T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh faces awkward selfie moment

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh experienced an awkward moment with a man during the IND v USA game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

The viral video of the incident showed Yuvraj Singh posing for selfies with fans at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York where India defeated the United States of America (USA) by seven wickets.

As he was posing for snaps with the fans, Yuvraj Singh noticed a man sitting with his family, clicking a selfie.

The former Indian all-rounder posed for the selfie, only to realise that the man was actually taking the selfie with his family and not him.

He then swiftly turned to another fan standing beside him and took a selfie with him.

India have advanced to the Super 8 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after winning three of their games including one against archrivals Pakistan.

Read more: India seal Super 8s berth with narrow victory over USA

They played their opening game against Ireland on June 5 and won by eight wickets.

On June 9, India faced Pakistan and defeated them by a margin of six runs. They played their third match against the USA on June 12 and won by seven wickets.

During the IND v USA game, the co-hosts of the tournament became the first team to be penalised five runs under the new stop-clock rules in their T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian team is set to play their last group-stage match against Canada on June 15.