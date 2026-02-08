Naib's fifty lifts Afghanistan to 182-6 against New Zealand

Chennai: Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid half-century to guide Afghanistan to 182-6 after an early wobble against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Coming in at number three, Naib scored 63 off 35 balls as Afghanistan recovered from 44-2 to a challenging total in Chennai after they elected to bat first.

The openers struggled to score during the first power play in the Group D encounter.

Matt Henry nearly had Rahmanullah Gurbaz caught after he skied a top edge behind the stumps, but wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Finn Allen collided as they both ran back and the chance went begging.

Pace bowler Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his opening over to send back Ibrahim Zadran, for 10, and then Gurbaz, bowled for 27 off an inside edge.

Naib and left-hander Sediqullah Atal, who made 29, got together to rebuild the innings with a 79-run stand for the third wicket.

Naib reached his fourth T20 fifty off 29 balls before he departed attempting a slog off left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals in the previous edition of the tournament in 2024 and on the way bowled out New Zealand for 75 after scoring 159-6 in a group match.