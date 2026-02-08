Basit Ali questions Babar Azam’s role, warns T20 World Cup could be his last

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has questioned Babar Azam’s role in the team and warned T20 World Cup 2026 could be his last if Pakistan fails to reach the semi finals.

Speaking on the ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit Ali said he would rather send Babar Azam back to Pakistan than play him at number four in the T20 World Cup 2026.

“I would never consider batting Babar at number four and instead would promote Khawaja Nafay to that position. If a player is sent in at number four, he must be given a clear message to win the match.”

Basit Ali warned that if Pakistan fail to reach the semi-finals, this T20 World Cup could mark the end of Babar Azam’s T20 career.

He criticised the team’s performance, saying Pakistan had effectively admitted they were unable to score 88 runs in 14 overs. Despite having big names in the side, he said players seemed unclear about their roles.

Referring to the match, Basit Ali said Saim Ayub’s two wickets in a single over changed the game, while Pakistan were heading for defeat until Faheem Ashraf turned things around. “Without Faheem, we had already lost,” he remarked.

He added that Pakistan were playing the second innings as if it were the first, despite the fact that these players are experienced and have been part of the team for three to four years, often blocking new talent from coming through.

It may be recalled that Pakistan edged past the Netherlands by three wickets in a thrilling opening match of the World Cup. Faheem Ashraf was named player of the match for his match-winning 29 off 11 balls. Pakistan will face the United States in their second match on Tuesday, 10 February.