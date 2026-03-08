T20 World Cup 2026 Final: India vs New Zealand, who will lift the trophy?

The 10th International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final is just hours away.

New Zealand, who were emphatic in their semi-final victory over South Africa, meet defending champions and hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket ground on earth.

According to the preview and prediction published by Sportskeeda, India are slightly favoured to win the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Why India are favourites

India enter the final with strong momentum after defeating England in the semi-final.

If India win, they could defend their title and become the most successful team with three T20 World Cup trophies.

The match is being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, giving India a home advantage.

IND vs NZ head-to-head records in T20I

Matches Played IND NZ No Result Tied 30 18 10 0 01

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch offers variable bounce and movement with the new ball under lights, but it comes nicely onto the bat. The outfield is quick, making it a batter-friendly track, especially for teams chasing.

The average score here sits around 200, and anything below that is considered sub-par. Humidity could bring dew into play, making the second innings slightly easier.

Concerns for India

Some players such as Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy have struggled for form recently.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has also not scored heavily in the latter stages of the tournament.

Why New Zealand can still win

New Zealand reached the final after a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-final.

In T20I head-to-head matches, India lead 18-11, but New Zealand have historically performed well in major ICC tournaments.

Prediction

Most analysts give India a slight edge, but expect a very close contest because New Zealand are known for strong performances in knockout matches.