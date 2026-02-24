ICC revises T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final schedule if Pakistan reaches knockout stage

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revised the schedule for the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

According to the updated arrangement, if Sri Lanka qualify for the semi-final of T20 World Cup, the first semi-final will be held in Colombo.

Similarly, if Pakistan reach the semi-final stage, their match will also be played in Colombo.

However, if neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualify, the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled for 4 March will take place in Kolkata. The ICC further stated that in the event of a Pakistan–India clash in the semi-final, the match will be staged in Colombo.

Here’s where all the teams stand in the Super Eight stage of T20 World Cup so far.

Group 1

West Indies, 2 points, +5.350 NRR

South Africa, 2 points, +3.800 NRR

India, 0 points, -3.800 NRR

Zimbabwe, 0 points, -5.350 NRR

Group 2

England, 2 points, +2.550 NRR

Pakistan, 1 point

New Zealand, 1 point

Sri Lanka, 0 points, -2.550 NRR