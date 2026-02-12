Dominating Italy seal historic T20 World Cup win over Nepal

Spinners Crishan Kalugamage and Ben Manenti helped debutants Italy to a historic first win at the cricket T20 World Cup with a 10-wicket hammering of Nepal on Thursday.

Kalugamage (3-18) and Manenti (2-9) combined to bowl out Nepal for 123, a total Italy’s openers overhauled with 44 balls to spare in their second match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Brothers Justin Mosca, who made 60, and Anthony Mosca, who hit 62, tore into the opposition attack with fours and sixes to fire their team to a win.

A nation better known for its football, Italy are cricket minnows and the lowest-ranked side in the 20-team tournament.

They lost their opener to Scotland in Group C but bounced back.

Nepal were a far cry from the team that ran England close on Sunday at the same venue as they collapsed from 93-3 to be bundled out in 19.3 overs.

“I always wanted to help the team to win a match and do my best for my nation, Italy — I’m happy,” said player of the match Kalugamage.

“These are my brothers. I’m really happy.”

Italy were without skipper Wayne Madsen, who dislocated his shoulder in the first loss, but came out roaring after they won the toss and elected to field first.

Leg-spinner Kalugamage sent back skipper Rohit Paudel for 23 and Manenti, who opened the bowling attack, took down Aasif Sheikh, for 20, with his off-spin.

Aarif Sheikh attempted to rebuild in 27 but Italy bowlers were unrelenting in their pursuit of wickets and the Nepal batting came crashing down.

The Mosca brothers then struck eight fours and nine sixes between them to leave the Nepal bowlers in agony.

The win made Italy jump to third and England slip to fourth in the group led by the West Indies.