T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan vs Netherlands match update

COLOMBO: The Netherlands scored 31 runs for two wickets against Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to field first. Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd opened the innings and provided a steady start. Max ODowd was the first to be dismissed, scoring five runs before being bowled by Salman Mirza.

The second wicket fell when Levitt was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren.