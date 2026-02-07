T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan win toss against Netherlands

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands here on Saturday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Historically, Pakistan and the Netherlands have faced each other twice, with the Men in Green winning both encounters, while the Flying Dutchmen are yet to register a victory.

The last time both teams faced each other was in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren.

Matches: 2, Pakistan: 2, Netherlands: 0