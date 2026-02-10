T20 World Cup 2026: SL president thanks PM Sharif as Pak v India clash to go ahead

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif for withdrawing boycott of Pakistan vs India clash at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Dissanayake shared a message on social media to thank Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Thank you Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for ensuring the game we all love goes on. Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned. As co-host of the tournament, Sri Lanka thanks the @ICC and all… — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) February 9, 2026

“Thank you Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for ensuring the game we all love goes on. Delighted that the eagerly awaited India and Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup in Colombo will proceed as planned,” the Sri Lankan President wrote on X.

He added, “As co-host of the tournament, Sri Lanka thanks the @ICC and all concerned for their efforts. Sri Lanka hasn’t forgotten the solidarity shown by both India and Pakistan during the 1996 World Cup, when they played in Colombo at a time when others refrained due to security concerns.”

The Government of Pakistan on Monday night announced that the national team will participate in the scheduled T20 World Cup match against India, ARY News reported.

In an official statement, the government expressed solidarity with Bangladesh while granting formal permission for the Pakistani team to play the high-stakes match against India on February 15 in Sri Lanka.

ISLAMABAD, February 9, 2026. The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of… — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 9, 2026

The decision confirms that the Pakistan team will take part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture as originally scheduled, ending weeks of speculation regarding the team’s travel and participation.