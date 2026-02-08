T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Board Urges PCB to Reconsider India Match Boycott

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket board has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, according to sources reported by ARY News.

The UAE board has requested that the Pakistani board review its decision to skip the February 15 league match against India.

In the best interest of the sport, the UAE cricket board recommended that the PCB reconsider its earlier refusal to play against India during the tournament.

On February 1, a post issued by the Government of Pakistan’s official X account said the government had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that “the Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15 February 2026 against India”.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India. — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 1, 2026

The statement did not specify a reason for that decision. The full post on X was as follows: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India.” It is understood the PCB is yet to write to the ICC informing them of the boycott.