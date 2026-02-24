T20 World Cup 2026: Weather update ahead of Pak v Eng clash

A crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight fixture between Pakistan and England is scheduled to take place today at Pallekele Stadium, with the latest weather reports indicating no likelihood of rain during the match.

According to the Meteorological Department, conditions in Kandy are expected to remain largely clear at 7pm local time for Pak v Eng clash.

The temperature is forecast at around 27°C, with a real feel of 28°C.

Although skies are expected to stay clear, air quality levels have been described as relatively poor, which may pose difficulties for individuals suffering from respiratory conditions.

Humidity is projected at 68 per cent, creating notably muggy conditions. The dew point has been recorded at 20°C, signalling a high level of moisture in the atmosphere during Pak v Eng match.

Light north-westerly winds will blow at approximately 6 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 13 km/h. Cloud cover is expected to remain limited at 14 per cent, while visibility should extend up to 16 kilometres.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s previous Super Eight fixture against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. The downpour began shortly after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first. After more than two and a half hours of persistent rain, umpires called off the match, awarding one point to each side.

Under tournament regulations, the top two teams from each Super Eight group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled to be held on 4 and 5 March in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.