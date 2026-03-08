T20 World Cup final: New Zealand opt to bowl against India

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to field first against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

They enter the final with just one defeat in their last five matches. Interestingly, both suffered defeat against South Africa.

Historically, both teams have faced each other 30 times in this format, with the hosts nation of today’s game leading the head-to-head record with 18 victories, compared to the Blackcaps’ 11, while one match ended in a tie.

However, in T20 World Cups, New Zealand have an edge over India with a perfect record of 3-0.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.