T20 World Cup: ICC reschedules toss of Pakistan-England final

The ICC has rescheduled the toss of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England in Melbourne on Sunday.

The toss was scheduled for 12:30PM PST. According to the new timings, the toss will happen eight minutes earlier i.e. 12:22PM PST.

The organizers have changed the timings changed because of local band Icehouse and 13 years old singer Janaki Easwar’s concert ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup final.

🎆🎇 There will be concert of local band Icehouse and 13 years old singer Janaki Easwar on the closing ceremony of T20 WorldCup at MCG. There will be a display of fireworks. The flags of all the participants in the tournament will be brought in the ground. #T20WorldCupFinal — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 12, 2022

Moreover, they plan to put on grand fireworks show after the new world champions are crowned.

🎆 Pakistan 🆚 England 🎆 Melbourne awaits the grand finale! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yxMjY6t03L — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022

Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final 💥 Who will come out on top at the MCG? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ipEmOf3idK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 12, 2022

The Green Shirts, who were on the brink of elimination, made a comeback by winning all their remaining matches against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England will be played at 01:00PM PST. However, there are chances of rain affecting the match and moved to the reserve day i.e. Monday.

