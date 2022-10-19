T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev speaks on India’s winning chances

India cricket legend Kapil Dev said Rohit Sharma’s side has a 30% chance of making it to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The former all-rounder, who led his side to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 1986, made the statement while speaking with ESPNCricinfo. He said that it is difficult to predict the winning chances of the 2007 champions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“In T20 cricket, the team winning a match can lose the next… It’s a very difficult to talk about the chances of India winning the World Cup,” he said. “The issue is can they make it to the top four? And I am concerned about their making it to the top four, only then anything can be said.

“For me, it’s just 30% chance of India making it to the top (last) four.”

Related – T20 World Cup: The Rock speaks on Pakistan vs India fixture

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday. They will play the runner-up of Group A and South Africa on October 27 and October 30.

Their fixture against Bangladesh will be on November 2 before going up against the winner of Group B.

Comments