T20 World Cup: Memes flow in after Pakistan reaches semi-finals

Pakistan secured its spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 from the brink of elimination. There were all kinds of reactions on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam’s side confirmed their spot in the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by 71 runs in their Super 12 stage fixture.

Netizens heaped praise on the Green Shirts’ performance and luck. They took jibes at opponents, especially arch-rivals India, with memes.

Indian ne rhona Dhona start kr diya 😂😂 . Congratulations Pakistan, India it’s Qudrat ka Nizam 🇵🇰 and thanks Netherlands. Fell sad for Shakib he was NOT Out at least we Pakistani are admitting. pic.twitter.com/YXE3WOqcJt — Irfan khan PTI (@Muhamma81056128) November 6, 2022

Indians after Pakistan reached semi final despite of India losing to South Africa deliberately!! pic.twitter.com/6fhiU1zK23 — Shoaib khan (@MrShoaib_khan) November 7, 2022

Crazy moment Pakistan in the semi final 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8TuhubzLWm — Sarfraz Mustafa (@SarfrazMustafa9) November 7, 2022

Holland defeated South Africa in the most important match. Pakistan now only has to defeat Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals. God is Great.

Hahaha boht luck hai Pak ki & South Africans are unlucky as always..kbi barish to kbi upset! #SAvsNED#T20WorldCup | #PAKvsBAN | #SAvNED pic.twitter.com/XvSnpOLljP — HamXa Rajpoot Official (@hamxa_rajpoot) November 6, 2022

Congratulations Pakistan

India think Pakistan Team is done and dusted in this #T20Iworldcup2022

Now here we are in the SEMI FINAL We are unpredictable and we Love it ♥️🇵🇰 #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/vP3YarLAT1 — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) November 6, 2022

PAKISTAN is the best team in t20s. Agar india itni hi achi team hai to IPL shuru hone k baad India t20WC kion ni jeeta? PAKISTAN india se ziyada bar semi final kion khela? Overall dunya main sabh se ziyada t20 internationals kion jeeta hua hai? — Khan Babar (@KhanBab11296257) November 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the 2009 champions started their campaign for the second world championship win on a disappointing note. They lost their first game by four wickets against arch-rivals India.

The former champions were handed a one-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Their fortunes changed when they clinched a six-wicket win over the Netherlands. They beat South Africa by 33-runs under the Duckworth Lewis System.

