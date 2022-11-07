Monday, November 7, 2022
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Memes flow in after Pakistan reaches semi-finals

Pakistan secured its spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 from the brink of elimination. There were all kinds of reactions on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam’s side confirmed their spot in the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by 71 runs in their Super 12 stage fixture.

 

Netizens heaped praise on the Green Shirts’ performance and luck. They took jibes at opponents, especially arch-rivals India, with memes.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2009 champions started their campaign for the second world championship win on a disappointing note. They lost their first game by four wickets against arch-rivals India.

The former champions were handed a one-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

Their fortunes changed when they clinched a six-wicket win over the Netherlands. They beat South Africa by 33-runs under the Duckworth Lewis System.

