T20 World Cup: Pakistan register unique record against India

Pakistan spinners on Sunday registered a unique feat against India in the high-stakes encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway here at the RPS Stadium.

After putting India to bat first, Pakistan utilized six spin bowling options —Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Salman Ali Agha.

The use of the six spinners marked the first time that a team has used six spinners in the T20 World Cup and the joint highest by a full member nation in the shortest format.

Pakistan went with pacer Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. However, Shaheen bowled only two overs and remained on the expensive side, giving away 31 runs.

While Faheem Ashraf did not bowl a single over.

Saim Ayub remained the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking up three wickets in his four overs.

As a result, India were restricted to a score of 175-7 in 20 overs.

At the time of filing this story, Pakistan were in trouble with 38-4 in six overs.