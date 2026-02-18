T20 World Cup: Farhan ton powers Pakistan to 199-3 against Namibia

A commanding century from Sahibzada Farhan guided Pakistan to 199 for three in their allotted 20 overs in the must-win match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, played on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Batting first, Pakistan made a confident start as openers Saim Ayub and Farhan attacked from the outset, scoring freely to put early pressure on the bowling side.

The pair raced to 40 runs before Ayub was dismissed for 14 off 12 balls, including two fours, by Jack Brassell.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha then joined Farhan at the crease, and the duo steadied the innings with a composed 67-run partnership for the second wicket.

Their stand took Pakistan beyond the 100-run mark and laid the foundation for a strong total.

Farhan continued to dominate the innings, finding the boundary with ease as he brought up his 10th T20 international fifty. The partnership was eventually broken when Brassell struck for the second time, removing Agha for 38 off 23 balls, an innings that included three fours and two sixes, with Pakistan on 107 for two in the 13th over.

In a surprise move, Babar Azam was held back, with Khawaja Nafay promoted up the order. His stay, however, was brief, as he was dismissed for five off five balls by opposing captain Gerhard Erasmus.

With Shadab Khan joining Farhan, Pakistan briefly lost momentum as Shadab struggled for timing. Farhan, however, maintained the tempo, striking regular boundaries to take Pakistan past 150.

The right-hander reached his maiden T20 international century, becoming only the second Pakistan batter after Ahmed Shehzad to score a hundred in a T20 World Cup.

Farhan and Shadab added a valuable 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with Shadab finding his rhythm late in the innings.

Pakistan finished strongly, with Farhan unbeaten on 100 from 58 deliveries, an innings featuring 11 fours and four sixes. Shadab provided late impetus with 36 off 22 balls, including one four and three sixes, as Pakistan closed on 199 for three.