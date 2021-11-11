Thursday, November 11, 2021
AFP

T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against Pakistan in semi-final

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, won all of their five Super 12 matches, the only team in the tournament with a perfect record.

The winner will play New Zealand, who beat England in the first semi-final, in the title clash on Sunday in Dubai.

 

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (WIS)

