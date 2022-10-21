T20 World Cup: Shan Masood rushed to hospital ahead of Pakistan-India clash

Pakistan top order batter Shan Masood was taken to the hospital after being hit on the head during a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

According to reports, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz hit a shot and the ball ended up smacking Masood’s head during a training session.

The left-hander was lying on the ground for 5-7 minutes after Mohammed Nawaz’s shot struck him.

JUST IN: Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans A ball hit him on the right side of his head during Pakistan’s net session at the MCG pic.twitter.com/lweJUfyLz3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2022

The 33-year-old has played 12 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 220 runs at the strike rate of 125.00, including two fifties.

Pakistan and India will face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 (Sunday).

According to weather reports, there is a chance of 85% that it will rain in Melbourne on Sunday which might affect the upcoming clash between the arch-rivals.

T20 WORLD CUP: WHAT’S THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR PAKISTAN-INDIA MATCH DAY?

According to Melbourne Weather Forecast, rain is predicted both in the morning and evening in the state.

If the game gets washed out there is no reserved day for the match and thus both teams will split the points.

Comments