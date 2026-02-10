T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka suffer major injury blow

In a significant blow, Sri Lanka ace all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Hasaranga, 28, sustained a hamstring injury during the hosts’ opening game against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday.

He came into the eighth over and bowled two deliveries before pulling his hamstring. The leg-spinner, despite remaining in pain, completed his overs and played a pivotal role with the ball in his side’s 20-run victory.

He scalped three wickets in his quota of four overs while giving away 25 runs.

According to a report, Hasaranga’s MRI scan revealed a serious tear in his left hamstring, subsequently ruling him out of the T20 World Cup.

Although his replacement is yet to be named, he is likely to be replaced by all-rounder Dushan Hemantha.

The Islanders’ next group fixture is against Oman on February 12 in Pallekele, before they will take on Australia on Feb 16 at the same venue.

Their last group match will be against Zimbabwe in Colombo (RPS) on February 19.

Sri Lanka Squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga