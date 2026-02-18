T20 World Cup Super Eights explained

The qualifiers for the second “Super Eight” stage of the T20 World Cup were finalised on Wednesday when Pakistan routed Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to take the final berth.

The eight qualifers have been divided into two groups of four — one hosted in India and one in Sri Lanka.

No points are carried over so each team starts the Super Eights with a clean sheet.

The winner of each match receives two points, the loser gets none.

If a minimum of five overs per side is not possible because of bad weather in any match, then that match will be declared a no result with each side getting one point.

Any match that finishes in a tie will see a super over played. If the super over is also a tie, subsequent super overs will ensue until there is a winner.

The top two from each group will advance to the semi-finals on March 4 and 5.

The T20 World Cup final is on March 8.

Group 1

India

South Africa

West Indies

Zimbabwe

Group 2

England

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Super Eight schedule

February 21: New Zealand v Pakistan (Colombo)

Feb 22: England v Sri Lanka (Kandy); India v South Africa (Ahmedabad)

Feb 23: Zimbabwe v West Indies (Mumbai)

Feb 24: England v Pakistan (Kandy)

Feb 25: New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Feb 26: West Indies v South Africa (Ahmedabad); India v Zimbabwe (Chennai)

Feb 27: England v New Zealand (Colombo)

Feb 28: Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Kandy)

March 1: Zimbabwe v South Africa (New Delhi); India v West Indies (Kolkata)