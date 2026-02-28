Babar left out as Sri Lanka win toss against Pakistan

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the crucial Super Eight fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan are placed third with one point courtesy of their washout against New Zealand, and thus still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts.

The 2009 champions need to beat Sri Lanka by around 65 runs or chase down the target in 13 overs to surpass New Zealand in terms of net run rate.

The Men in Green and Sri Lanka have met 29 times in T20Is, with Green Shirts winning 17 games, whereas the Islanders have managed to win 12.

In the T20 World Cups, the two teams have met four times, with each team winning two games.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, and Usman Tariq.